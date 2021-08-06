Home > Bollywood Nargis Fakhri reflects on casting couch in Bollywood: ‘felt bad when I was thrown out’ Sakina Mehdi | August 06, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri who made her acting debut with 2011 film Rockstar sat down for an interview and talked about her casting couch experiences in film industry.

Fakhri said, “I always knew what I was hungry for. I am not hungry for fame. Therefore, nothing can be agreed to do. Cannot be nude. Or can’t sleep with the director.”

She added, “I have lost many jobs because I have not done ‘some things’. And it was heartbreaking. I had a standard. I had a boundary. But it felt bad when I was thrown out for taking these things more than once. But then I came to know that good people win. Of course, do not win by holding their way, but ‘own’ win by holding a path”.