Virat Kohli gives insight into first meeting with Anushka Sharma Web Desk | August 06, 2021

Virat Kohli gives insight into first meeting with Anushka Sharma

The captain of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli sat down for a chat with cricketer Dinesh Karthik and spoke about his first meeting with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

While talking about how his first meeting with Sharma went, Kohli said, “I joke around with everyone. I was joking around with her as well. She said, ‘it was the first time I saw someone around me joking about the things I have experienced as a child.’ So, that really connected.”

Earlier, Kohli shared, “the first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that's why I cracked a joke because I didn't know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn't probably the right thing to say.”

He added, "She is tall and she was wearing heels (makes a gesture which isn't too much) and she had being told that I am not that tall, I am not 6 feet plus or something... she walked in with heels and was looking taller than me and I was like didn’t you get a higher pair of heels. Then she was like 'excuse me' and then I was like 'no, I am just joking.' My joke became such a weird moment for myself. I was such a fool, to be honest. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly.”