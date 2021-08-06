Home > Bollywood Kajol opens up about being away from son Yug Devgan: ‘wasn’t completely happy’ Sakina Mehdi | August 06, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actress Kajol appeared in an interview and talked about coming back to Mumbai after spending more than six months in Singapore with daughter Nysa Devgan.

The 47-year-old shared, “Singapore is a lovely city and I had a great time there. But I was in two minds because my son (Yug Devgan) was in Mumbai. As a mother, you always feel that a piece of you is missing when you aren’t around one of your kids and so, you aren’t completely happy.”

Kajol said she was excited to work again after the long break, “I’ve gone through long periods of not working and have always been quite okay with it. I was happy living my life my way. But for the first time in two-and-a-half years, I was missing work.”