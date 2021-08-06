Home > Bollywood Ronit Roy reveals he felt abandoned as his security agency lost star-clients in 2020 Eesha Iftikhar | August 06, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Ronit Roy, who owns a security agency Ace Security for high-profile individuals, revealed that many of his clients walked away from him during the Covid-19 pandemic. He shared only Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar supported him and stood by his side during the hard times.

Ronit shared that the situation of his business was so troublesome that he considered shutting down the whole firm, but he thought of his employees and their payrolls and realized they need in of their salaries.

While speaking to a leading daily, Ronit shared the adversaries that the pandemic brought along with it. He said, “My clients, the so-called stars, they went away. Only a few, in fact, just two - Mr Bachchan and Akshay Kumar - stood by me in the lockdown and I am very grateful to them,” he said.

The actor explained that he had to keep many of his employees on the roster despite no work because so much was happening in everyone’s life and he didn't want anyone to suffer. But, once his work commenced again, he asked his 110 employees to return to their duties. However, 40 of them turned down the job offer because that they did not want to leave their hometowns.