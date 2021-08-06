Home > Bollywood Kareena Kapoor recreates Taimur's old pic with Jeh, calls them her 'Strength' Eesha Iftikhar | August 06, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Kareena Kapoor took to her official IG handle to share new photos of herself and her two sons — Taimoor and Jeh. The two photographs are akin to each other in essence because both of her sons are sitting in her lap while she looks at them dotingly in each picture.

The Jab We Met star tried to recreat her elder son Taimur's picture with the newborn, but she made sure to put an emoji on his face. Saif and Kareena have been adamant about keeping Jeh's face hidden from the mainsteam media for as long as they can.

Kareena has been posting recurringly about her pregnancy journey and life as a mother because the release date of her upcoming book Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible is looming closer. Along with the photo, she wrote a caption linked to her book and said:

"My strength... my pride... my world! #MyPregnancyBook wouldn't be possible without my babies I can't wait for you guys to read about my journey, the experiences, and learnings. The pre-order link is in my bio. #3DaysToGo."





Earlier this week, Kareena posted a clip of eating pizza and revealed a new way to eat fast food, and explained how she would devour “one after the other” during her pregnancy days. Last year, on Taimur’s birthday, Kareena revealed that she’s writing a book on her journey to becoming a mother.

“There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed,” she shared then. “This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”

Kareena’s book can be pre-ordered now!