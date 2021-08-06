Home > Bollywood Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain enjoy birthday celebrations with barbeque Zainab Nasir | August 06, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Tara Sutaria , Aadar Jain relationship going strong

Actress Tara Sutaria shared glimpses from her boyfriend Aadar Jain’s birthday celebrations as he turned 27 on Instagram, this Thursday.



The couple was spotted cherishing memorable moments as they binged on a delicious barbeque with friends.

Sharing a bunch of pictures on her stories, Tara Sutaria was seen giving Aadar a bite of the cake.



She captioned the picture with sweet words expressing love, “Happy birthday, my light.”

In response to her statement, Aadar shared his feelings with a quick response, “I love you sunshine girl.”

Bottles of champagne and mouth watering food was the basic menu for the birthday.

The ambience created by the smoldering coals, the dimly lit barbeque space, shaded by greenery under the night sky looked exotic.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria has numerous projects lined up in her kitty.