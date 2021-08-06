Home > Bollywood Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani clear air on relationship rumours: ‘We are just friends’ Zainab Nasir | August 06, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani clear air on relationship rumours: ‘We are just friends’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra slammed romance rumours advocating that they were only good friends.



The duo had been spotted hanging out quite often. Their recent New Year getaway trip to Maldives sparked immense speculations.

Kiara and Sidharth, however after a long silence finally opened up on the bond they shared as friends.

In an interview with Leading Daily, Kiara appreciated Sidharth’s work ethics, “As a co-star, Sidharth is extremely driven and focused. He loves to prep a lot and does a lot of readings. That’s very similar to the way I like to work on a film. So, in that sense, we got along very well.”

The Kabir Singh star added, “As a friend, I’d say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he’s full of life and always fun to be around.”

In 2019, Sidharth appeared in a show Koffee with Karan where he had a long chat based on the rumours. He said, “I don’t know, dude. The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I’m having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read.”

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara will be sharing screen space in the upcoming film Shershaah, slated to air on August 12.