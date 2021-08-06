Mira Rajput gushes over her daughter Misha’s makeovers

Mira Rajput shared a video of her daughter Misha on IG handle while she gave her an adorable makeover.



Mira was amazed by her daughter’s skilled application of pink eye shade on her eyelids.

She penned the video with a caption, “Makeovers at The Girls Club. Makeup and photo credits: Little Missy. Get your kid to do your makeup! #makeuptransformation #makeup #makeover #kiddoesmakeup #girlsclub #motherdaughter.”

Mira’s fans and friends filled the comments section with love and praise for mother and child.

One wrote, “The cutest makeup artist and photographer ever.”

Another said, “Your best look by far!! Well done, mishupie.”

Misha is just 4, waiting to turn 5 years old this month. Previously, Mira Rajput had shared a cute photo with Misha as they cuddled together and penned sweet words for her little one, , “Let me love you a little more, before you’re not so little anymore. On some days my big girl still wants to hug me and sleep… And yes you wonder aren’t they old enough? But that’s what..thankfully not just yet. #birthdaymonth #virgogirls #mybaby.”

Misha is the daughter of famed actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput.







