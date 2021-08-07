Home > Bollywood Arjun Kapoor talks about mental health, quotes athlete Naomi Osaka's struggles Web Desk | August 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Arjun Kapoor talks about mental health, quotes athlete Naomi Osaka's struggles

Actor Arjun Kapoor is speaking about mental health and the pressure of the digital era.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Ishaqzaade star quoted the examples of Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and Ben Stokes, who speak openly about their emotional struggles and prioritize their mental wellbeing more than anything.

“We have to encourage and laud people who come out to tell their story. We live in an era where we are constantly being watched and monitored. It is not easy to not have any down time. So, when people like Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and Ben Stokes speak up, we have to listen patiently because what they are going through is reflective of what our generation is feeling,” he says.



Arjun iterated that it is important to listen to all those who speak up and share their stories. He also reflected on his body image struggles and obesity.

“These guys are all legends who successfully deal with immense pressure every single day and if they are sparking a conversation to prioritise mental health, we should listen very, very carefully. Not apples to apples at all, but when I was battling obesity, it was brushed aside as I’m just a fat guy who is privileged and he must be eating and having a good time. No one bothered about what I was going through mentally,” the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor explains.



“These are very important conversations that people must have with their families and friends. We must normalise these conversations in society. In a digital world, we are being pushed to be constantly on. We are surrounded by cameras and we have to put up the best things for likes and comments. We hardly have time to connect with ourselves and our close ones without the presence of our phones. Plus, now, we have the pandemic which has made us all too boxed up,” Kapoor observes.

