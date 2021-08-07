Home > Bollywood Deepika Padukone flies back home in comfy and casual silk co-ords Web Desk | August 07, 2021 Share



Actor Deepika Padukone is making a short trip to her hometown in Bengaluru over the weekend.

On Saturday, the star was spotted entering a private airport in Mumbai on her way to jet off to her parents. In the photos, Deepika is seen keeping casual yet stylish in cream coloured co-ords paired with a beige over coat and sneakers.

Deepika waved to the paparazzi before heading inside the airport for her flight. At one point, she also took off her mask for the security to recognize her identity.



