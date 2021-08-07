Home > Bollywood Manoj Bajpayee talks about struggle in Bollywood: ‘It was a roller-coaster ride’ Sakina Mehdi | August 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee sat down for an interview with a publication and reflected back on 25-year journey in the film industry.

The 52-year-old shared, “It has definitely not been a bed of roses. When you read these interviews, it says so much about the journey. Someday, I will write my autobiography so you can come to know what it was like. You can’t really sum it up in a 15-minute interview.”

He went on, “All I will say is that I had quite a lot of ups and downs. It was a roller-coaster ride which I would never wish on anybody else.”

Bajpayee added, “Whatever happened is done. But at the same time, the industry has been a very competitive and cutthroat one. Anyone who tries to venture into this profession withholding their self-respect and carrying big dreams will be left disappointed by people who will turn into their enemies. They will expect you to work according to their dreams. And because of my brought up, I was not ready to live their dreams. I was only here to live my own.”

The Satya actor further added, “I am trying to evolve as an actor and person all the time, learning new tricks of the craft, honing my skills and trying to be a part of new storytelling. This is what I have always done and what I am doing right now. I am quite happy that by the grace of God, my journey has been miraculous. I survived all the politics, the blind items, all kinds of powerful opposition, and I am here. And I will be here till I would like to be. I am a tough nut to crack.”