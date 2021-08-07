Home > Bollywood Sonam Kapoor celebrates 11 years of ‘Aisha,’ shares heartwarming post on internet Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Sonam Kapoor celebrates 11 years of ‘Aisha,’ shares heartwarming post on internet

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor celebrated the 11th anniversary of her super glamorous film Aisha. The film that identified Sonam as one true fashion diva of B Town! marked 11 years of its release on Friday.

Taking to the Instagram, the Delhi 6 starlet was all nostalgic to look back at the most adorable moments from the film as she shared a bunch of photographs with her co-stars to celebrate the eleventh anniversary of the movie.

The 2010 release Aisha was a drama film was an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Emma. The light-hearted romantic-comedy has Sonam and Abhay Deol in the lead roles, it also featured Ira Dubey, Amrita Puri, Cyrus Sahukar, Lisa Haydon, Anand Tiwari, and Arunoday Singh.





Sharing the series of pictures, the Neerja actress captioned the post by penning the hit song Suno Aishafrom the movie. The song was crooned by Amit Trivedi, Ash King, and Nakash Aziz.

Aisha was sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's first collaboration together, with the latter being the producer of the film. After this, the sister duo went on to collaborate in Khoobsurat.