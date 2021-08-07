Home > Bollywood When Aishwarya Rai shared her life is not 'Fairytale' after judgmental comments Eesha Iftikhar | August 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has enjoyed popularity for many decades due to her breathtaking beauty and phenomenal acting career. Ever since she was crowned Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya has become the center of attention of the paparazzi. However, the actress revealed that she is not a huge fan of all this attention because it welcomes judgmental comments on her life.

Aishwarya shared that media often assumes that she has a “fairytale life” but that is simply not true. She mentioned that she acknowledges and is grateful for blessings galore in her life but that doesn’t mean everything is perfect. In one of her old interviews with FilmFare, she said:

“I was able to handle it because I have faced judgement for so long. It makes me smile how in a lot of articles they have the written words say ‘Oh! She has the fairy tale life’. Yes, I have had a lot of blessings and I am very very grateful for that.”

The Jodhaa Akbar starlet went on to express her disappointment at the unfair and false assumptions about her life by the media outlets and questioned them by asking, “But how do you assume? How and what basis do you assume? This again brings that down to judgement. Because of the way you choose to look at something, you decide its cakewalk.”

On the professional front, Aishwarya official announced on July 19 that her upcoming project, Ponniyin Selvan, will hit the silver screens next year. The movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel.