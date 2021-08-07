Home > Bollywood When Nana Patekar called out Salman Khan for speaking in favor of Pakistani artists Sakina Mehdi | August 07, 2021 Share

When Nana Patekar called out Salman Khan for speaking in favor of Pakistani artists

Indian actor Nana Patekar once criticized megastar Salman Khan for favoring Pakistani actors after the Uri attacks in 2016.

After the attack, during an interview, Khan said “Pakistani actors are not terrorists. They are artists, not terrorists. It is the Indian government who gives them permits and visas.”

Patekar reacted to Khan’s statement and said, “Hamare asal hero jo hai woh hamare jawaan hai. Hum to bohot parchutan, maamuli aur nakli log hai. Hum jo kuch bolte hai, uspar dhyan mat do (Our soldiers are our real heroes. We, the people from the film industry are ordinary and fake people. Ignore whatever we speak).”

He added, “Tumhaare samajh mein aaya mein kinke baare mein bolraha hu, toh unhi ke baare mein bolraha hu. Jo patar patar karte hai, unpar dhyan mat do, itni ehmiyat mat dena kisiko. Unki aukaat nahi utni ehmiyat ki (Did you get it about whom I am speaking, you guessed it right. Those who keep talking rubbish, ignore them. Don’t give too much of importance to such people. They don’t deserve it).”