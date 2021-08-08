Home > Bollywood Karan Johar gives glimpse of Big Boss OTT house: Watch here Web Desk | August 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

The new host of India's popular reality show Big Boss, Karan Johar, is making its Voot OTT version everything the fans had expected.

Ahead of the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT on Sunday, host Karan Johar gave fans a sneak peek into the house with 'Over the Top' Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham style.

"Ab wait hone wala hai over, mera pehla kadam iss OTT duniya mein is now another step closer! You and me will have lots of fun! Keh diya na bas keh diya. Starting 8 August, 8pm only on Voot!" he wrote in the caption.

In the clip, he lip synced, "Aaya hu main Karan, you and I'll have lots of fun. Iss ghar ka niyam, kabhi khushi kabhi gham," he lip-synced.



