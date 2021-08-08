People in Bollywood are scary: Rashmika Mandanna

Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna appeared in an interview with Anupama Chopra and opened up about scariest thing in film industry. She also shed light on experience of working with Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Mandanna was asked about scariest thing in Bollywood to which she responded that it is the people in the movie industry who are scary.

The actress further talked about working with Bachchan in Goodbye, she said, “I had to break the ice before starting to act alongside Bachhan sir. I was nervous about talking to him in the first place.”

She added, “However, I mustered courage and introduced myself to him and packed off for the day. The next day, he made me feel so easy. He was so warm that I lost all my apprehensions and the shoot was a bridge.”