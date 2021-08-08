Home > Bollywood Ananya Panday recalls embarrassing incident from school days Sakina Mehdi | August 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday appeared in an interview with a publication and shared a school incident which made her feel embarrassed.

Panday stated, "So, in the 9th grade, I was the sports captain at school. I had just won a medal and had to wait in the stands until all the names were called out. While waiting, a friend pointed out that my shorts were entirely stained—I had just gotten my period!”

She added, “I ran to the washroom and hid there, and I could hear my name being announced but I couldn't go out to accept my award!' wish our schools told on more about periods and how normal they are, because I remember being super-embarrassed," she said in the interview recalling the incident.”