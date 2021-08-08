A glimpse into Alia Bhatt's 'twist and glow' yoga mantra

The power house of talent, Alia Bhatt is now setting major yoga goals as the stunning actress keeps her Insta fam updated with one photo at a time.

On Saturday, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress shared a glimpse of her yoga routine on her Instagram stories and gave major fitness inspiration to her millions of fans and followers.

Donning the pink athleisure, Alia, 28, can be seen practicing yoga in her favorite work out space - her brightly lit living room with the morning sunlight streaming through glass windows. In her Instagram story, she captioned the photo as, "sunshine and yoga."

The starlet’s photo has also been shared by Yoga and Wellness studio Anshuka Yoga, with the caption, "Twist and glow."

Last month, the Highway actress shared a snippet of her 40-day fitness challenge. As she reached the half-way mark, Alia checked into Instagram with a mirror selfie.

On the work front, the Kalank actress will be co-starring with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie Brahmastra. She also have SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.