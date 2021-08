Home > Bollywood Farhan Akhtar pens sweet note for daughter on 21st birthday Sakina Mehdi | August 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Farhan Akhtar pens sweet note for daughter on 21st birthday

On Saturday, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and wrote an adorable birthday wish for his eldest daughter Shakya Akhtar who turned 21.

The 47-year-old shared series of photos and wrote, “Happy 21 Shakya. chatdelalune Seeing you grow into a strong, independent, fierce woman has been one of the biggest joys of my life. So proud of you. Love you more with each passing day. Pa.”





Shakya is the daughter of the actor and his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani. They parted ways in 2017.