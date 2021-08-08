Home > Bollywood Kriti Sanon reveals why she didn’t read reviews of ‘Mimi’ Sakina Mehdi | August 08, 2021 Share

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon sat down for an interview and revealed why she has not read any reviews of her film Mimi.

Sanon said, “For the first time, I have not read reviews. I have seen it, I have seen people’s tweets and comments. I have read those things but I have not opened that link to read the detail of it.”

She added, “Every film of mine, I go mental and read every line. I go crazy. But, this film, somehow, I think it was already overwhelming and how people will react to it. In my head, that one person who is not liking it is their personal choice.”

Mimi is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.