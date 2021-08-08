Home > Bollywood ‘Dhaakad’: Kangana Ranaut touches upon lasting impact of character Agni, ‘She will live in me beyond the film’ Zainab Nasir | August 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

‘Dhaakad’: Kangana Ranaut touches upon lasting impact of character Agni, ‘She will live in me beyond the film’

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared the impression her character Agni left on her as she announced to her fans that the shooting of Dhaakad was under wraps on Instagram.



Kangana had been in Budapest for the last few weeks since the shooting of her action thriller began.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a picture adorned in Agni’s attire and captioned it, "As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film…. She will rise inspite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad."





Kangana’s fancy hairdo and tattoos added to the look as she was captured on camera looking out at the city and sun.





Ever since the actress departed for Budapest she had been keeping her fans updated on her work.

For the actress, the huge transformation from Thalaivi to Dhaakad was a journey in itself, comparable to none other.

After getting caught up in the passport renewal issue, it was a relief for Kangana when she finally managed to make her way to Budapest, her destination for the shoot.