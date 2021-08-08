Home > Bollywood Arjun Kapoor calls out news estimations on Malaika Arora’s wealth in comparison to his ‘sad, shameful’ Zainab Nasir | August 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Arjun Kapoor calls out news estimations on Malaika Arora’s wealth in comparison to his ‘sad, shameful’

Arjun Kapoor reacted to a news report which compared girlfriend Malaika Arora’s financial status to his and referred to his now deleted post.



Arjun and Malaika have been making headlines since they started dating as they made their relationship official in 2019.

Taking to social media, Arjun Kapoor slammed the news and wrote, "It's sad & shameful to read a daft headline like this is 2021. Of course she earns well & has worked for so many years to be in a place not be compared to anyone let alone me.”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor praised Malaika’s humble nature. He said, "The way she has conducted her way through life from being a woman who started working at the age of 20 to today, being an independent woman with her own personality. I have never seen her complain. I have never seen her harbour any negativity. I have never seen her trying to change the narrative about things. She just believed in keeping her head down with dignity and letting her work do the talking and leading a life that allows her to be happy. I learn from her every day!"



He concluded, “Malaika knows if I have had a rough day just by looking at me.”

Before dating Arjun Kapoor, Malaika had been married to Arbaaz Khan and shared a son Arhaan with him.