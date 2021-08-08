Home > Bollywood Neha Bhasin opens up on her mental health issues taking toll on her life Zainab Nasir | August 08, 2021 Share

Singer Neha Bhasin explained how she battled with mental health issues in her personal and professional life.



Neha had gone through a very tough phase at the start of her career with the mindset that she might not survive the rough patches.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Neha said, “Of course, that has been the starting first 10 years of my career. It took me a long time to talk about it. Yes, I’ve been very low, I thought I won’t survive. I thought I won’t make it, not just in my career but in life too. I thought I wouldn’t make it in life because it was so disheartening….”

The Jag Ghoomeya singer added, “I was going through a long cycle of depression, therapy, bulimia and body image issues.”

Neha further stated, “I’m not playing the woman card. But especially being a woman who is not afraid of her mindset and her body. You know people don't like it when you are happy. And that’s the easiest target.”

On the work front, Neha Bhasin will be seen in the Big Boss OTT as a contestant. So far, Neha has had a blooming solo career.