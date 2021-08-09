Home > Bollywood Sonam Kapoor raises the temperature in gorgeous black outfit Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Sonam Kapoor raises the temperature in gorgeous black outfit

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja is the ultimate style icon of the industry as the actress has never failed to stun her fans and followers with her glamorous and gorgeous looks.

The Raanjhanna actress has proven to don any look from pantsuits, dresses, midi skirts, dramatic sleeves to traditional style outfits with grace and perfection.

Recently, the Neerja star mesmerized her Insta fam as she shared multiple snaps of herself donning the Vampire’s Wife dress.





In the pictures, Sonam, 36, can be seen donning a perfectly fit black firefly dress stitched with crepe and silk satin. The actress opted for a drop earrings and gold hoops to go with her dramatic outfit. She chose to keep her makeup minimal with subtle pink nude lipstick with matching eyeshadow and a slightly smudged eyeliner completed her look.

Her hair tied in ponytail, a classic Louis Vuitton egg case handbag and blush pink shoes added the perfect look to her maxi outfit.

Earlier, the Delhi 6 actress celebrated the 11th anniversary of her rom-com film Aisha. Sonam dropped throwback pictures from the film and recalled memories with the cast of the film.







