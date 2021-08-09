Home > Bollywood Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan recreate iconic 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' hook step after 21 years Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan recreate iconic 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' hook step after 21 years

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan mesmerized his fans and followers as he recreated one of his cult classic dance step from his hit song Ek Pal Ka Jeena with dance diva Farah Khan.

The iconic dancing pair of Bollywood recreated the magic of their cult hit song from the 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Hrithik, who starred in the song, and Farah Khan, who choreographed it, danced to the track once again after 21 years and it was perfect treat for their fans.

Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, choreography star Khan wrote in her caption, "This Step! 21 years still going strong! Just like Hrithik Roshan."





The comments section was full of remarks from Bollywood stars. "Mummmyyyyyyyyyyy," Katrina Kaif wrote for Khan, who has choreographed many of her hit numbers. "Legendary," wrote Kartik Aaryan and many stars expressed their excitement to watch the duo performing the hook step.

On the work front, the Krrish superstar is working on his new project, a film co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is titled Fighter.