Sakina Mehdi | August 09, 2021

Indian singer Neha Bhasin opens up about her body-shaming experience

Indian singer Neha Bhasin appeared in an interview and talked about being body-shamed when she was just 49kgs.

The Big Boss OTT contestant shared, “Of course, my stomach was circled on the television in a meeting and I was told that this video is not being released because I am fat. And this was when I was like 49 kgs.”

She continued, “When I left home, I was a very normal kid with no insecurities or issues, but that was just the beginning. There are a million instances and I can write a book on that.”

Bhasin added, “Today, I am a grown-up but there are 18-19 year-olds who come here, sapne leke aate hai ki sab acha hoga (they come with dreams that everything will turn out well).”

The singer concluded, “They should know good things will happen but bad things will happen too. I am not saying that the world is all bad but sometimes, you have to go through it all.”