Goldie Behl gives rare insight into life after wife Sonali Bendre's cancer battle
Sakina Mehdi | August 09, 2021

Indian filmmaker Goldie Behl sat down for an interview and opened up about wife Sonali Bendre’s cancer journey.

The actress was diagnosed with high-grade cancer in 2018 after which she flew to US with her husband for treatment.

Sonali has returned from US but haven’t talked publically about her battle with cancer yet.

However, during an interview her husband was asked if the experience changed his life, to which he responded, “My life hasn't changed. I have always dedicated my life to her and I still do. But one always believes that something that would happen to someone else would not happen to you.”

He added, “The truth is not like that. That sense of being cautious was always there. That's why we shot smoothly through the pandemic. I believe if something can go wrong it'll go wrong, but one has to be prepared for it."