Success in Bollywood depends on your loyalty: Abhay Deol
Sakina Mehdi | August 09, 2021

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol sat down for an interview and shared his thoughts about role of film family in a person’s success in Bollywood.

The 45-year-old is nephew of Dharmendra and cousin of Bobby Deol, Esha Deol and Sunny Deol.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor stated, “Look at the end of the day, we, as a culture, reward loyalty more than we reward innovation. We are just culturally built like that. So it doesn’t matter if you’re an insider or an outsider, if you show loyalty you can get very far.”

Abhay said building bridges is fine, “It’s not that bad, it’s you as an individual if you choose to stay away from the crowd, then it doesn’t matter if you’re from the inside, you will be excluded from the crowd.”

He added, “But if you want to be in the crowd, I mean Bollywood is very cliquish, we all know that. So you can pick a clique and if someone takes a fancy to you and thinks, ‘okay I can do something with this person,’ then it doesn’t matter if you’re from a film family or not, you’ll get taken in.”