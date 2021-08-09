Home > Bollywood Taapsee Pannu’s sister Shagun to get hitched soon: Details inside Zainab Nasir | August 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Taapsee Pannu’s sister Shagun Pannu revealed Taapse’s wedding plans and finalized a destination as she spoke up in a recent interview.



The 2 sisters often treat fans with their pictures on social media as they bond well together.

In an interview with Times Of India, Shagun said, "Ya, anyway, I have seen a lot of locations, and so it's like tried and tested. The recci has been done.”

Shagun who is a wedding planner by profession further added, “Ab decide yeh karna hai ki shaadi karni hai ki nahi karni hai (It remains to be decided whether to get married or not).”

She continued, “Although Taapsee is not ready for marriage yet, in her mind she is ready with a destination.”

Shagun signed off by saying, "Our parents are waiting for one of us to say 'yes' to marriage."

On the work front, Taapsee is occupied with the shooting of her first production venture Blurr under the banner of Outsider Films in Nainital.