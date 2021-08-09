Home > Bollywood Farhan Akhtar celebrates 20 years of ‘Excel Entertainment,’ first film 'Dil Chahta Hai' Zainab Nasir | August 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Farhan Akhtar celebrates 20 years of ‘Excel Entertainment,’ first film produced

Actor Farhan Akhtar raised a toast as his Production House Excel Entertainment and the first film they produced Dil Chahta Hai clocked 20 years.



Farhan expressed delight over the success of his first production.

On Monday the actor took to his twitter handle and penned a note of gratitude to all those who supported him in his journey.

Farhan wrote, “And to think all we wanted was to just make Dil Chahta Hai. Thank you life for having other plans. Thank you to actors, writers, directors, technicians, music directors, lyricists and every single person from all creative departments and production teams that walked alongside and sometimes carried me on this journey. None of it was possible without you.”

The Toofan star added, “And none of it was possible without the love of you, the audiences. It’s been your support that’s given wings to our dreams. Thank you. All I can say now, 2 decades later is that we’re just getting started. Let’s fly..”

Fans praised the film as they flooded his twitter handle with comments. He wrote, “What a film. Few films have a special place in your heart. Dil Chahta Hai is one of it.”

Another wrote, “Congratulations, God bless you. Keep inspiring.”

The latest post also included pictures with the cast and crew like Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan.

Celebrities came forward to extend their greetings.



