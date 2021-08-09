Home > Bollywood ‘Fugly’: Kiara Advani recalls rough patches at start of career Zainab Nasir | August 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

‘Fugly’: Kiara Advani recalls rough patches at start of career

Actress Kiara Advani revealed how low she felt after her debut film Fugly failed to succeed at the box office in 2014.

At that point Kiara felt hopeless that she might not get another opportunity but gradually she recovered from the negativity that took toll on her life.

In a radio interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kiara said, “For me, it was right after my first film. The film didn’t work and from there, I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do with my life, I don’t know if I’ll get a second chance, another opportunity.’ Of course, I was much younger and I felt that it’s not going to happen. I just started feeling very low. I didn’t want to go out, I didn’t want to meet people and all of that.”

She continued, “But then, I just felt like, the one thing I have confidence in is that I can act and no matter what happens, I was like, ‘This is what I want to do.’ Just because my first film didn’t do well doesn’t mean I stop and don’t try again. So I got myself together. I went back, enrolled in other acting classes, dance classes, whatever to fill my day and prepare myself. I just decided that I am not going to stop, I am going to keep going and believe in myself. That was my moment of courage.”

However, Kiara is currently on shoot for the film Shershaah where she will be seen in a lead role.