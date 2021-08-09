Home > Bollywood Pinch’: RajKumar Rao responds wholeheartedly to comments from fans Zainab Nasir | August 09, 2021 Share

Actor Rajkumar Rao reacted to all the criticism he faced as part of the show hosted by Arbaaz khan.



Arbaaz Khan’s chat show known as Pinch includes a segment where fans are allowed to troll and criticize.

However, the teaser of the show will be doing rounds on social media on Wednesday.

A fan had called Rajkumar Rao a ‘super duper’ actor but at the same time urged him not to be a hero.

Rajkumar replied, “Inko lagta hai, ‘Tum acting karo please. We love you as an actor. Baaki bohot log hai, tum please acting pe dhyaan do’ (These people feel that I should focus on acting, they love me as an actor. They feel that there are many others who can become heroes and want me to concentrate on acting alone).”

Another claimed that Rajkumar resembled late comic actor Keshto Mukherjee, the comment was praise in itself.

One fan urged Rajkumar not to star in films, which is a waste of talent and time for him. Raj responded, “Kuch ek-do films aisi ki hai maine zindagi mein jinpe I am not too proud. Nahi bhi karta toh chal sakta tha. Kuch films hoti hai jo box office ke liye hoti hai, kuch films hoti hai jo life ke liye hoti hai (There are one or two films that I am not too proud of. I could have not done them. You do some films for the box office and you do some for life).”