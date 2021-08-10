Home > Bollywood ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ turns 20: Aamir Khan recalls working with first-time director Farhan Akhtar Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

One of the ace Bollywood filmmakers, the talented and handsome star Farhan Akhtar marked his Bollywood debut 20 years ago with the Indian classic hit Dil Chahta Hai.

The film starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles, became a landmark success in the careers of the entire cast as well as of the newcomer director.

Dil Chahta Hai set a benchmark of narrative and being realistic while portraying the lives of three college graduate friends. Celebrating the success of the iconic film of the Indian cinema on its 20th anniversary, movie’s lead actor Aamir Khan spoke about Dil Chahta Hai being one of his most memorable films.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, the Dangal famed star recalled working with Farhan Akhtar for the first time. He said Farhan was very confident even though he was making his first film and surefooted.

The Lagaan star said, “Dil Chahta Haiis one of my most memorable films. I think the energies of all of us coming together (Farhan, Ritesh, Zoya, Akshaye, Saif, Sonali, Dimple, Preity, me, Javed Sahab, Shankar, Ehsan, Loy, Basin, Avan, Ravi, Suzanna, Nakul, Subaya, everyone), brought something very special to the film."

Dil Chahta Hai was a huge draw on the box office as well and it established the production house Excel Entertainment, which has since produced several compelling narratives including Don, Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara. Excel is run by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani.

Aamir further spoke about Farhan as a director and said, “I loved the script, and I felt that Farhan was coming in with a completely fresh look at everything. His own vision and voice. As a result, Dil Chahta Haiwill always be remembered as a film that broke a lot of conventions in Indian cinema. I was working with a first-time director, but never once did it feel like that. Farhan was confident and personified. He was sure-footed and completely in control.”