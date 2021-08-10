Home > Bollywood All Chake De! India cast had 'little crush' on Shah Rukh Kha, sayss Vidya Maalvade Web Desk | August 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was dubbed 'Papa Bear' by fellow actors on the sets of Chak De! India, says co-star Vidya Malavade.

Speaking to a media outlet in a recent interview, Vidya walked down the memory lane and revealed how each one of the team members had a little crush on Shah Rukh.

"Shah Rukh Khan is the most humble actor and he is incredibly patient," says Vidya. "In Chak De! India, some of us were actors, some were players. He was both. He is a fantastic sportsman. We had a name for him on the set. We used to call him, ‘Papa Bear’. We all had these tiny crushes on him of course because, hello, he was Shah Rukh Khan!"

She added, "He had this amazing quality of bringing us together as a team. He was very mindful of what we are doing right and what we are doing wrong. Some of us were acting for the first time so they would not know where the light was coming from. He would always be there, teaching things. He would tell us little things that would enhance our performances. He was literally like a coach to us on the sets."

Chak De! India was helmed under Shimit Amin. The movie was released in 2007.