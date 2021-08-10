Home > Bollywood Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt all set to star in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' Eleen Bukhari | August 10, 2021 Share

Bollywood beauties Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt are joining hands with none other than Farhan Akhtar for his upcoming film.

The movie titled Jee Le Zara is presented by the team that brought fans iconic flicks includingDil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

To announce the reveal, all three actresses turned to their Instagram handles on Tuesday and shared the first poster of the movie.

"Did someone say road trip?" the divas captioned alongside their post.





Although much has not been revealed of the movie, fans are speculating the flick is inspired by the success of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Jee Le Zara is writtenby Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti.