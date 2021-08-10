Home > Bollywood Sana Khan takes time off in Maldives with husband Anas Saiyad: See Photos Web Desk | August 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Sana Khan takes time off in Maldives with husband Anas Saiyad: See Photos

Former Bollywood actor Sana Khan has jetted off to Maldives with her husband Anas Saiyad.

Khan is excitedly documenting her trip on Instagram and she shares details of her family time with husband.

In the first clip shared by Khan, the couple was spotted landing into the Islands before entering their very lavish hotel room.

The couple later sits in a mini van to explore the city and takes time off to offer their daily prayers, Khan behind her husband.

In another photo, Khan was seen posing on the white sands of Maldives in a purple abaya as her husband clicked her photos.

"Relaxing by the beach And ofcourse miya exhausted by the beach (clicking my pics)" she captioned on her photo.

In the last clip Khan shared, the former actor was seen in splits as her husband pushed her in a swing.

"Was expecting love & gentleness but what I got was madness. My stomach & jaws still hurting," Khan wrote.

