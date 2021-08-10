Kareena Kapoor turns producer, backs Hansal Mehta-Ekta Kapoor’s next thriller

Being a successful actor in Indian cinema for decades, Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor-Khan recently debuted as an author with her first book titled, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.

The Ki & Ka star is now all set to add another feather to her cap after her son Jeh's birth as she turns producer for a thriller film with Ekta Kapoor.

After officially revealing her second son’s name Jehangir Ali Khan, Kareen has announced to step into production. According to Indian media reports, the 3 idiots actress is collaborating with Ekta’s Balaji Telefilms for her latest venture.





The yet-untitled project will be directed by Scam 1992 famed director Hansal Mehta. Speaking to Mid-Day, the Omkara famed actress said, "I'm honoured to work as a producer on this film with Ekta. I'm a huge fan of Hansal's movies and to work with him for the first time will be special. This film marks a lot firsts."