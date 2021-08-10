'Huma Qureshi on her Bollywood journey: ‘I feel grateful

Indian model and actress Huma Qureshi sat down for an interview and reflected on her Bollywood journey. She made her Bollywood debut with 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur.

While talking about her journey in the film industry, the 35-year-old said, “I feel grateful and happy. I feel I still have a lot to accomplish.”

Qureshi’s thriller film with Akshay Kumar titled Bell Bottom will be released on 19th august.

The actress further talked about why the spy genre is popular among viewers, she said, “I think the whole fascination with the spy genre itself. So, I think that always plays like a big hook with the younger audience. It is the kind of story that will appeal to both the younger demographic in terms of style and also in terms of the older generation,” Huma said.

She added, “So I think it has a little something for everybody.”