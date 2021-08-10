‘Haseen Dillruba’: Taapsee Pannu opens up about film receiving negative reviews

During an interview, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu spoke about her recently released film Haseen Dillruba getting bad reviews. She thinks reviewers shouldn’t get personal while criticizing a movie.
While talking about why she got upset with a certain review, Pannu said, “It was written personally. I didn't take it personally. Reviewers should have a decent idea of my filmography. The reviews I got in my very early days were embarrassing to an extent that anyone would think of giving up this profession. I have always said that I am not a trained actor but someone who has learned on the job.”
She continued, “I have never claimed to be the best actor in the industry. I have never said that I am the best choice for a film. But when you give a national platform to write a certain review, should that person make it into a personal blog?”
The actress added, “Thrash my performance if you want; I have made a career out of thrashed performances. But if one writes that Taapsee is just changing clothes in every film and nothing else, it's a personal dig. That's what I called out. I thought I should stand up.”
She concluded, “People have seen me standing up for social causes and a lot of other things. But I need to stand up for myself too. Who else would stand up for me if I don't for myself? People who think that I haven't taken that review in my stride need to go back and read the reviews of my earlier films; I have had the nastiest things written about me. If I hadn't taken reviews in my stride, I wouldn't have been where I am."