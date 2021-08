Home > Bollywood Kiara Advani talks about bond with rumored beau Sidharth Malhotra: ‘my closest friend’ Sakina Mehdi | August 10, 2021 Share

Indian actress Kiara Advani appeared in an interview and reflected on the bond she shares with actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Advani shared, “As a co-star, Sidharth is extremely driven and focused. He loves to prep a lot and does a lot of readings. That’s very similar to the way I like to work on a film. So, in that sense, we got along very well.”

She added, “As a friend, I’d say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he’s full of life and always fun to be around.”