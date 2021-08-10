'Doctor G': Rakul Preet Singh heads to Prayagraj for shooting Zainab Nasir | August 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





'Doctor G': Rakul Preet Singh heads to Prayagraj for shooting

Rakul Preet Singh expressed excitement as she headed to Prayagraj for the second scheduled shooting of Doctor G.



The actress shared her happy moments as she captured her selfie in a mask from the airport.

She captioned the picture, "Aankho me excitement (excitement in eyes), Prayagraj here I come, #doctorG."

Film Doctor G revolves around the campus of a medical institute where Rakul would essay the role of Dr Fatima, a medical student.

On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap’s sister Anubhuti Kashyap will be directing the film and this will be her feature film debut.

Rakul has many projects lined up in her kitty such as Mayday in which she will be playing the role of a pilot, as well as Thank God.