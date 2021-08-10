Esha Deol reveals secret waist tattoo in latest post Zainab Nasir | August 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Esha Deol reveals a secret she kept for 11 years

Actress Esha Deol shared a glimpse of her waist tattoo which she had kept hidden for 11 years in her latest Instagram post.

She got the tattoo inked in 2009 and opened up about it today.

Esha was seen wearing white ripped jeans with a pink sweater as she showcased her tattoo and penned her picture saying, “Yes, you guessed right! ‘It’s real’ - inked 2009.”

Many Bollywood celebrities came forward to shower her latest post with love and praise and a bunch of emojis.

On the work front, Esha Deol made her debut with the film Koi Mere Dil SePoochhe in the year 2002 and then ventured onto new roles in various films.

The actress also made her debut as a producer in a short film named Ek Duaa, directed by Ram.







