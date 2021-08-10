‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’: Varun Dhawan ‘nervous’ as he gears up for Take 2 Zainab Nasir | August 10, 2021 Share

‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’: Varun Dhawan ‘nervous’ as he gears up for Take 2

Actor Varun Dhawan resumed the second round of shooting for the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo slated to release soon.



The film features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles.

Fans were looking forward to seeing their favourite actors rock the screens again.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of the film and captioned it by saying, "Eight months later... Here we go again! Take 2.”

The film’s shooting had come to a halt for some time last year after Varun and Neetu and the film’s director Raj Mehta had contracted COVID-19.

Varun Dhawan is known as the dancing king as he mesmerized the audience with his moves in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.








