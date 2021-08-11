Suniel Shetty celebrates 60th birthday, daughter Athiya thanks the genes Web Desk | August 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Indian actor Athiya Shetty is wishing father Suniel Shetty a very happy birthday.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, Athiya penned her unique bond with Suniel in a loved-up note.

"Happy 60th, Papa! You are the one I bare my soul to, the one who reads all my thoughts. No words could ever suffice to express my love for you," wrote Athiya.

She continued, "You have given us the best things in life--your time, your love and your constant care. Thank you for leading by example and supporting us unconditionally. I love you with all my heart. ps: thank you for the genes!!"

In the photos, fans could spot Athiya wearing a denim jacket over a top while Suniel pulled up a white shirt.

In the second picture, a young Suniel holds up baby Athiya while he rests on the bed.

