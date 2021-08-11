When Karan Johar addressed what went wrong with 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' Web Desk | August 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar once admitted of making mistakes with Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

As the movie celebrates its 15 years today, fans are looking back at the time Karan admitted that he diverted his focus from the movie while he got carried away by the stars.

"I will always regret some things... I think Kabhi Alvida has some of my favourite moments, personally, as a filmmaker. I regret... I think it's a flawed film. And I think the mistakes in that film are entirely mine. I think I tried to do two things; I tried to do something fresh, and interesting, and ground-breaking, but halfway through I also got scared. So just like my sun sign, which is Gemini, I became two people. And I think I should've just been one person, with one solid conviction," Karan said in a 2016 interview.



"The root of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was a relationship-based film; it was an intimate film about two couples. The other thing is that I'd written the characters very differently and then stars stepped in, and I started adhering to star imagery and persona, over and above core content. Like if you read the screenplay of Kabhi Alvida, it's infinitely superior to the film. I think I let many moments of that film down. Some parts were over-cast, some parts were opulent for no reason," Karan confessed.

"It took away the intimacy and paved the way for the mainstream. The result is that it has a neither here nor there feeling. While some scenes in the film are very strong, and impactful, others are perhaps catering, which they shouldn't have," he said.

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna told an unconventional story of extra marital affair. Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Abhishek Bachchan, Pretty Zinta and, Amitabh Bachchan played prominent roles in the film.