Sonam Kapoor did 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' only for ₹11 Web Desk | August 11, 2021

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra says that leading lady Sonam Kapoor only did the film for₹11.

Mehra writes in his autobiographyThe Stranger in the Mirror,that after Delhi-6, Sonam agreed to do the sports saga for a small amount.

"Sonam Kapoor benevolently accepted to play a guest appearance for a princely sum of ₹11 only for her brief portrayal of Biro," he said.

The filmmaker continued, "She chose to accept ₹11. She had a special appearance in the film. Both of us shared an amazing journey with Delhi-6 before that. She told me that she is needed for just 7 days for the shoot and she praised us for trying to say something so beautiful, about the partition of this country and the spirit of Milkha Singh. So she wanted to contribute to the film as well. It was very nice of her."