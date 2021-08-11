I’ve done couple of films that I’m not too proud of: Rajkummar Rao Sakina Mehdi | August 11, 2021 Share

Indian actor Rajkummar Rao appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch and revealed that he regrets doing some of the films.

While talking about his film choices, Rao said, “There are certain kinds of characters I like to portray. I’ve done a couple of films that I’m not too proud of. It would have been absolutely fine if I did not do them. Now, I am trying to make a conscious choice to choose films that challenge me as an actor.”

The 36-year-old actor disclosed that he did not charge a single penny for Trapped. He shared, “Some films are not meant for box office, they are meant for life. I’ll go from this world after 50 years or whatever.. when people talk about 10 films of Rajkummar Rao, they will talk about Trapped.”

Rao added, “They might not talk about the biggest box office success of mine, maybe it’s not that great. Some films are for box office, some films are for life. And then there are films like Stree that are for box office as well as for life. So I think you have to find your balance.”