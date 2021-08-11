Amir Khan has qualms about films releasing directly on OTT platforms Zainab Nasir | August 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Amir Khan expressed concern regarding Bollywood films being directly released on digital platforms and wished for change in this scenario, at an event in Mumbai today.



Amir Khan was not happy with the fact that so many films missed theatrical releases and according to Indianexpress.com, claimed, "Some films are releasing on OTT platforms, and as a film person I am very concerned. I hope in near future things will improve."

The actor continued, “It is not easy to talk about reopening of cinema halls. Theatres can be opened up only when the health situation improves, and we control the Covid-19 situation as a society, we are all trying and working on it.”

Amir spoke up amid the recent release of Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah.

Just like all other businesses, the film industry also faced massive losses as shootings were on halt for months, cinemas had not reopened due to which more and more films were moving towards a digital release.

On the work front, Amir Khan can be seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaptation of a Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Laal Singh Chaddha also faced delays due to the pandemic.