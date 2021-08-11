World Elephant Day’: Sonnalli Seygall calls for reforms amid animal cruelty Zainab Nasir | August 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Sonnalli Seygall stressed over how cruelty towards animals had become rampant and feels that strict laws should be enforced for their protection.



Sonnalli worked with multiple NGO’s over time who dedicated themselves for ensuring the well being of animals and their rescue.

Today marked World Elephant Day and Sonnalli wanted to raise this topic in forums in order to spread awareness.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonnalli Seygall shared an incident, “I’ve personally called out culprits and taken them to the police. But they’ve all gotten away by paying a fine of just ₹50."

"It’s heart-breaking! Even if anyone tries to bring about a change, they aren’t paid heed to because human cruelty assumes a greater importance. But I believe animal and human cruelty is at par.”

A blind elephant last month was brutally tortured in Uttar Pradesh and the news was doing rounds all over social media. Regarding this Seygall said, “One of my friends from the industry said that unless there’s uproar, nothing will change. And that’s a sad fact. Do we really need celebrity influence for justice? But maybe that’s the only notice to draw attention of the public.”

She continued, “When we encourage such barbaric acts, we give culprits the license to commit bigger crimes in the future.”

Sonnalli signed off by saying, “If children are taught about the consequences of animal cruelty, the by-product would be that cases of animal cruelty might reduce but it will make them compassionate human beings.”