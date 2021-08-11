‘Vande Mataram’: Disha Patani lauds Tiger Shroff’s melodious rendition Zainab Nasir | August 11, 2021 Share

Actress Disha Patani responded with heartfelt praise to Vande Mataram sung by Tiger Shroff for Independence Day.



The reprised version of the song had been released by the actor and Disha was all praise towards her rumoured boyfriend's skills.

The duo has been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time now and recently made headlines as they violated India’s COVID-19 curfew timings.

Sharing the clip from the song, Disha captioned it by saying, "Such soothing voice, you are unbelievable tigerjackieshroff.”

India is about to celebrate their 75th freedom day on August 15.

The song, respected by millions in India, is a patriotic song sung in remembrance of the Defence forces of the country that made sacrifices to create an Independent state.

The song is given the status equivalent to that of India’s national anthem.

Vande Mataram also contained visuals of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.